BJP govt ended politics of cap, region to ensure balanced development in HP: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said Congress leaders even politicized the Himachali cap which is a pride of the state while the present BJP government completely rejected the politics of cap and region to ensure balanced and equitable development of the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Rohru in Shimla district, Thakur said BJP was a party of the common man whereas, on the other hand, the Congress was a party of a particular family. The previous Congress government in its tenure did nothing for the welfare of the people and only resorted to tall claims and false promises. On the other hand, the present state government believes in ensuring the welfare of every section of the society and the development of every area of the State, he added.

The Chief Minister said that it was after 37 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh and Congress candidates lost their security in 389 seats while AAP candidates forfeited their security in all the 379 seats which they contested. Besides, it was also for the first time that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttarakhand.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh its second home and has decided to celebrate 8 years of the tenure of the Union government at Shimla on 31 of this month. In the month of June, the Prime Minister would also be visiting the state first at Chamba and thereafter at Dharamshala.

The CM said during the corona pandemic, the national leadership had ensured that no one in the country was deprived of food, masks, sanitizers, and other essentialities during the pandemic. It was due to the endeavours of PM Modi that the nation succeeded in developing indigenous vaccines and launching the biggest vaccination campaign in the world. This ensured that the effects of the pandemic were not as severe as in most other developed countries. The government in Himachal also ensured effective steps to curb the spread of this virus and the state also emerged first in the country in cent percent vaccination of the eligible age group in the state.

All the developmental projects inaugurated by him today were envisioned by the present state government and were completed within the stipulated time period. The foundation stone of Rs. 23 crore Civil Hospital building at Rohru which was inaugurated by him today, was laid by the former Congress government but the present government provided Rs 16 crore for the completion of this ambitious project. The Congress leaders believe in making tall claims, whereas the present government believes in working with dedication, he stated.

The CM further stated that the people of the state have immensely benefited from various welfare schemes and developmental programs launched by the present government during the last over four and a half years. Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Ujjawal Yojna, etc of the Centre government have benefitted lakhs of people of the state. Similarly, state schemes such as Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna, HIMCARE, and Mukhyamantri Swavlamban Yojna had benefited almost every household in the State.

Going a step forward, the state government on the occasion of Himachal Day this year has announced to provide a 50 percent concession on fares in HTRC buses for women and free power up to 125 units per month to domestic electric consumers. The state government has also decided that free water would be provided in rural areas of the state. But all these welfare efforts of the government were not going well with the Congress leaders, he further added.