Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Tuesday said the avian influenza outbreak (bird flu) in the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary was now over as no mortality of birds have been reported.

Pathania said no bird mortality has been reported from Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary for the past eight days. “Subsequent to 51 days of continuous control and containment measures taken by Wildlife Wing of HP Forest Department, the bird flu outbreak in the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary was now over,” he added.

He further stated that the situation on the ground has returned to normal. The Control Room set up by Wildlife Wing of HP Forest Department at Nagrota Surian to monitor the outbreak situation in the Sanctuary had been officially closed.

“Ongoing control and containment operations have been called off. However, to prevent resurgence of the disease, the Post Operations Surveillance Plan as per the Government of India’s Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza would be implemented in the Wildlife Sanctuary for the remaining migratory bird season,” he said.

He added that no bird mortality was reported from the entire Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary for the eighth consecutive day and total cumulative number of migratory and resident birds reported dead in the reservoir area was 5006.