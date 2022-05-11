Ancient Baglamukhi temple to be developed for religious tourism: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the famous and ancient Baglamukhi temple complex at Kotla in Kangra district will be developed under the ‘Nai Raahein, Nai Manzilein’ scheme as it can become a destination for religious tourism for tourists visiting Kangra valley.

Addressing a public meeting today at Kotla in the Jawali assembly segment of Kangra district, he said despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, the state government has ensured that the pace of development goes on steadily. The credit for this goes to the active cooperation of the people, coordination of various departments, and timely steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which resulted in a massive vaccination campaign launched in the country.

Besides, workers of the BJP also ensured that all possible help was provided to the needy during the time of pandemics. Lakhs of masks, sanitizers, and food kits were distributed free of cost to the people in need, he said, adding the Congress leaders did nothing during this big challenge and were busy politicizing this sensitive issue.

He lauded the gesture of especially members of Mahila Morcha for making and providing 50 lakh cloth-made masks and providing them to the masses. He stated that during the last two years, the state has succeeded in establishing 50 oxygen plants. At the time of the first stage of spreading the Coronavirus, the state had only 30 ventilators but presently there is an availability of 1,050 ventilators.

The state government has accorded top priority to the health and social welfare sectors. During the regime of the previous government, the age limit for availing the benefit of an old-age pension was 80. The present BJP government in its first cabinet meeting reduced it to 70 years and now it is 60 years.

He also detailed the benefits given to the beneficiaries of Ujjawala, Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha, Himcare, Sahara, and Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna. Appreciating the role of women in different spheres of society, he said on the occasion of the state-level Himachal Day function, the government has decided to charge only 50 percent bus fare to women.

He also directed the completion of the formalities with respect to the construction of the ECHS building which will go a long way to benefit hundreds of ex-servicemen of the area.

He also directed the forest authorities to submit a report for utilization of the forest training centre in Kotla which was closed in 1998. He announced to provide a budget for the construction of a veterinary dispensary building at Pathiyar, the erection of open gymnasiums in Siyuni and Bhali panchayats, and taking up the case of construction with Railways for construction of railways overhead bridge.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones and dedicated various developmental projects worth Rs 69.44 crore in the Jawali assembly segment of Kangra district.