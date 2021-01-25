Union Home Minister Amit Shah will skip the golden jubilee celebrations of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood here tomorrow due to his busy schedule, HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today.

The CM, however, said that the state government was still making efforts to get the Union Home Minister visit Shimla and attend the function on 25 January which will mark the 50th anniversary of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood. “Shah will participate in the HP’s golden jubilee celebrations (function) virtually while BJP national chief J P Nadda will attend the function in Shimla and his schedule has been confirmed for the event,” Jai Ram told media persons while inspecting the preparations for the function in Shimla.

The CM said the state government was making efforts to make HP’s golden jubilee celebrations a “memorable one” and that 51 events will be held in the state on the occasion. The golden jubilee celebrations will be held round the year and these events will be dedicated to the people of the state with whose cooperation and hard work the state of Himachal Pradesh has completed its journey of 50 years, he said. Jai Ram today visited the historic Ridge ground here to review the arrangements for the mega function to be held there tomorrow to celebrate the golden jubilee of HP’s statehood. The CM gave necessary directions to the officials for making foolproof and elaborate arrangements to make the event a “success and memorable one”.

He asked them to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public and tourists during the celebrations. Jai Ram also visited exhibition stalls and gave necessary directions to officials concerned to make the exhibitions “interesting and catchy” so that people could get a glimpse of 50 years of “glorious journey of development the state has witnessed” so far. HP Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla MP and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, Political Advisor to CM Trilok Jamwal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister J C Sharma, Secretary, GAD, Devesh Kumar, Director, Tourism, Yunus and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.