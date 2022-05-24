Follow Us:
Abandoned newborn baby’s body mauled by dogs in Shimla

Statesman News Service | Shimla | May 24, 2022 7:52 am

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Representational Image (File Photo: IANS)

In a horrific incident, a newborn baby’s body which was reportedly abandoned in an under-construction building was mauled by dogs in the Mehli area of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Police said they received a call around 8.30 am on Monday when locals noticed some stray dogs mauling the body of a newborn baby.

As the dogs were mauling the newborn baby’s body at the under-construction building, the horrified locals tried to recover it but it took some help from the cops to retrieve it.

The cops who reached the spot with the forensic team and dog squad took the body into their possession and sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered to ascertain the identity of the newborn and who threw the body at the under-construction building. Further investigations in the matter are on.

