AAP terms Jai Ram’s announcements as copy of Kejriwal model

The Himachal Pradesh unit of AAP on Friday termed the announcements of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as a copy of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s model and too little too late in view of assembly polls in the state.

State AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said the BJP government seemed to be afraid of the Kejriwal effect in the state after the Mandi roadshow but the CM is too late to provide relief to the people of the state as people will vote the party out in the upcoming elections.

The BJP which was earlier making fun of free facilities being provided to people by AAP governments and was cursing Kejriwal was now offering free facilities on Himachal Day.

It is only the fear of the Kejriwal model of governance which Jai Ram seems to be afraid of. Thakur knew that the people of the state had rejected his governance model and he was offering the same facilities that were offered by AAP governments in the hope that it would save him, he said, adding it was all too little, too late.

Sharma stated that under BJP rule, the water charges were the costliest in the Shimla Municipal Corporation area but the Jai Ram government seems to be befooling the people by making such announcements on Himachal Day.

The people of the state knew that corruption is rampant under the BJP rule and they shouldn’t fall for such misleading announcements.

If the people of the state want better health, education, electricity, and water facilities then they should vote for AAP in assembly elections scheduled to be held later in the year in Himachal, he added.