AAP expels HP unit leader for pro-Khalistan tweet

AAP has expelled its Himachal Pradesh unit leader for alleged pro-Khalistan tweets that were posted on Sunday, a day after violence in Punjab over Shiv Sena workers’ protest against the Khalistan.

In a statement issued by the party, AAP said the views expressed by Harpreet Singh Bedi, state social media in-charge in his tweets are against Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology and do not represent the opinion of the party in any way.

AAP firmly believes in the unity and integrity of our great nation and would never tolerate anyone writing anything against our county.

The party hereby expels him from all posts with immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning here that BJP on Sunday has raised the issue and claimed that the party’s anti-national agenda has been exposed once again.

State BJP leaders had said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab, the anti-national forces have started raising their voices against the country. After Punjab, its effect is now visible in Himachal also. Harpreet Singh Bedi of its state unit is himself taking the side of Khalistanis. They are demanding separate currency and separate nation through tweets.

They had alleged that tweets by Bedi have proved that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is associated with Khalistanis.