2021-22 saw rise in incidence of forest fire in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed substantial rise in forest fires this year, which was highest in the last three years.

As many as 5,280 forest fires were reported from November 2021 to June 2022, which saw a rise from 4,110 in November 2020 to June 2021. This is a significant rise from 536 fires reported from November 2019 to June 2020 and is an all-time high forest fires in the last three years.

The information was shared during the ongoing Parliament session during the question hour by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Jammu and Kashmir too witnessed a similar trend along with the other northern states. 4,282 forest fires were reported from November 2021 to June 2022 which was a sharp rise from 1,098 in November 2020 to June 2021. In November 2019 to June 2020 there were 438 incidents of forest fire.

Other neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttrakhand, have seen a decrease in forest fire as compared to the previous corresponding period in the last three years. Adjoining hill state Uttrakhand reported 12,985 from November 2021 to June 2020, a decline from 21,487 in November 2020 to June. There were 759 in November 2019 to June 2020.

In Punjab from November 2021 to June 2020 428 forest fires were reported, a decrease from 635 in November 2020 to June 2021. In November 2019 to June 2020 153 fires were detected.

In Haryana, 135 forest fires were reported from November 2021 to June 2022, a drop from 152 from November 2020 to June 2021 and 68 in November 2019 to June 2020.

A total 2, 23,333 forest fires were reported across the country in November 2021 to June 2022, a decrease from 3, 45,989 from November 2020 to June 2021 in the 28 states and 8 union territories.

The forest fires were detected by Forest Survey of India using Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) – Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) sensors.

The forest fires occur every year during summer due to various natural and anthropogenic reasons including accumulations of inflammable materials such as dry leaves, twigs, and pine needles. Most of the fires in the country are ground fires which cause damage to vegetation.

The number of incidents of forest fires in the country varies from year to year depending on various natural and anthropogenic reasons.