14 children under MMSAY admitted in reputed institutions: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Yojana (MMSAY) is transforming the lives of orphans through quality education.

The scheme is helping the aspirations of orphaned children in realizing their dream of receiving world-class education, he said, adding that under this scheme, the state government is making significant strides in enrolling orphaned children in convents and reputed educational institutions, thus providing them with high-quality education.

“Three orphaned girls from Shishu Sudhar Grih have been admitted to Convent Tara Hall School in Shimla, with transport facilities to be provided shortly,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

Additionally, five children from Shishu Sudhar Grih have been enrolled in Dayanand Public School, Shimla, while four orphans have secured admissions to Pinegrove School, Solan and two children have been admitted to DAV School Sundernagar in the Mandi district, he informed.

The State Government is bearing the entire cost of their studies, and the concerned department has been instructed to explore possibilities for enrolling more orphaned children in other prestigious educational institutions in the state, he said .

Under Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Yojna, 1,084 children living in Child Care Institutions (CCI) received financial assistance of Rs. 1.02 crore during the financial year 2023-24, he said, adding that additionally, 2,719 beneficiaries received Rs. 4.34 crore as Rs. 4,000 per month pocket money.

Further disbursements include Rs. 59.81 lakh as festival allowance, Rs. 54.20 lakh as clothing allowance, and Rs. 32.52 lakh as nutritional diet money for 1,084 children, he added.

“In the financial year 2024-25, 1,061 orphans are set to receive Rs 1.99 crore as social security, 3,121 beneficiaries would receive Rs 16.89 crore as Rs 4,000 per month pocket money, and Rs 65.76 lakh would be disbursed to 1,025 orphans as festival allowance shortly, with the process to complete the codal formalities underway,” he said.

Furthermore, under the scheme, 48 beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs 15.52 lakh for higher education, 17 children were awarded Rs 7.02 lakh for vocational training, one child received Rs 17,500 for skill development, three children received Rs 6 lakh for startup projects, and two orphans were allotted land for construction of house during the year 2023-24, he added.

In the current financial year, Rs 28.30 lakh have been disbursed to 68 beneficiaries for higher education, Rs 26.95 lakh to 48 children for vocational training, two orphans have received Rs 3.13 lakh for skill development, and Rs 7.45 lakh was given to four beneficiaries for their startup projects so far, he maintained.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has accorded top priority to uplifting the underprivileged and giving them a voice.

Himachal Pradesh is the first State in the country to enact a law specifically to support orphans, ensuring that the state government takes responsibility for their care and education, allowing them to lead a dignified life, asserted Sukhu.