12 persons killed in private bus accident in Himachal Pradesh

Twelve persons were killed and three others injured in a private bus accident near Shainshar in Sainj Valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The ill-fated bus number HP 30A-0646 was on its way to Kullu from Shainshar, when the accident occurred at around 8.30 am. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over bus accident.

He thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured in this tragic accident.

Chief Minister has asked the Chief Secretary to personally supervise the relief and rescue operations.

He said that magisterial enquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident and ADM Kullu would probe the whole incident.

Thakur said that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, whereas Rs. 15,000 would be provided as immediate relief to each injured person.

He said that free treatment would also be provided to the injured persons.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has directed Financial Commissioner Revenue and Divisional Commissioner Mandi to immediately rush to the accident spot to supervise the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the deaths. He said, “In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “I express my deepest condolences with those who lost their children and lived ones.”