111 persons out of total of 145 residents of Himachal Pradesh are still under observation for Corona Virus while 46 persons have completed mandatory 28 days observation.

Informing about this, state Health and Family Welfare minister Vipin Singh Parmar said a list of 145 residents belonging to the state was received from Union government on 3 February, 2020.

“District health authorities have put all of them on community surveillance. 46 people have completed mandatory 28 days observation and remaining 111 people (additional self reported cases 12, 4 from Chamba and 8 from Solan districts) are being observed on daily basis,” he added.

He said ten people including two Himachalis and 8 Chinese nationals in Solan district have self declared about China visit but none of them have history of travel to Wuhan city in China.

All of them are asymptomatic and are observed by Health department for development of fever, cough or respiratory distress.

Parmar said immediately after receiving e-mail alert from Union government, necessary advisory has been issued to all the Chief Medical Officers to take preventive and control measures regarding Novel Corona Virus.

Information regarding preventive measures has been uploaded on website of the Health department for benefit of all concerned.

Further, people are advised to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer could be used. Touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands close contact with people who are sick should be avoided.

The Minister said that the state and district nodal officers (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-State Surveillance Officer and District Surveillance Officer) have been identified to monitor the situation in districts and at state level.

The contact numbers of the SSO and DSO’s have also been shared with the government of India as well as call centres (104 and 1100).

He said the state and district rapid response teams (RRT) have been re-notified on 31 January, 2020 and their meeting was held on 6 February, 2020 and district RRT trainings are being conducted in all the districts.

Parmar said isolation wards have been identified at IGMC Shimla and Dr RPGMC Tanda. Clinician in-charge has been designated at both the medical Colleges along with sample collection facility at Micro Biology Departments. Isolation wards have also been identified at all the district level hospitals from 7 February onwards.

Besides, hoteliers have been requested through Deputy Commissioners for sensitisation of visitors to self declares if any of the guests has visited China during last 14 days or any time after 15th January 2020.

He said that the health out post has been created at PHC- Mcleodganj (Dharamshala) from 1 Feb, 2020 for the benefit of visitors coming from China or any other corona virus affected countries.

IEC activities have been intensified through newspapers, radio and TV channels to make the public aware about this virus and taking preventive measures.

He said that three dedicated ambulance of 108 with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and masks earmarked are available in case of requirement for transportation of cases. Regular reporting is being done by all the districts and then final compiled state report is being shared with union government on daily basis.