108 HP students returned from war-torn Ukraine: Jai Ram

108 students of Himachal Pradesh have returned from war-torn Ukraine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government started evacuation operations, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur while addressing the house on the fifth day of ongoing budget session of HP Vidhan Sabha, said all Indian students who were stranded in Kiev have been evacuated and efforts are being made to bring them back to the country.

However, there are some difficulties in evacuating the students. In addition, some students are stranded in Kharkiv and moving students from there has become quite tough.

But PM Modi has vowed to bring all students safely to India and has deputed four Cabinet ministers to oversee the rescue operations, the CM said.

He stated that the situation in the war-torn country is quite grim and we are all concerned over present circumstances in Ukraine.

Earlier, Congress member Jagat Singh Negi today lashed out at the Modi government for not being able to evacuate 18,000 Indian students from Ukraine and said but the government is now claiming to reestablish India as ‘Vishvaguru’. eulogising its image.