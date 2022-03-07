101 HP students evacuated, 58 still stranded in war torn Ukraine: Jai Ram

101 students from Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated while 58 are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine and the Union government is making efforts to safely bring them back, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Issuing a suo moto statement in the state assembly on the eighth day of the ongoing budget session, Thakur said many students have been evacuated to neighbouring countries of Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia from Kiev and Kharkiv. But some of them are still stuck in the war zone of Sumy.

Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is making all possible efforts to bring them back to India and many commercial flights including Indian Air Force carriers have been pressed into service to evacuate them, he added.

He stated that so far, 410 Himachali students had returned to the state and the HP government had put in place arrangements to ensure their safe journey Delhi and Mumbai airports to their native places.

The state government is in constant touch with family members of the students stranded in Ukraine and efforts are being made for their safe journey by maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He added the Indian government is in touch with Russia and Ukraine governments to safely rescue students stranded in the war zone of Sumy and efforts are being made to transport them to reach safe zones in neighbouring countries.