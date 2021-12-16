1.54 lakh farmers adopted natural farming: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said 1.54 lakh farmer families have adopted natural farming in the state by covering 9,200 hectares in the last four years.

A target has been set to bring about 12,000 hectares under natural farming.

The Chief Minister said the present government in its first budget in 2018 launched Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana to promote natural farming with a provision of Rs 25 crore.

Thakur, who virtually attended the national conclave on natural farming addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the government is providing 50 per cent subsidy up to a maximum of Rs 25,000 on the purchase of Indian breed of cow for natural farming, besides Rs 5,000 as transport fee.

He said Rs 46.18 crore has been spent in the last three and a half years under the scheme.