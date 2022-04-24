Shimla forestfire lasts more than 120 hours

As the heat rises in Himachal Pradesh, cases of forest fires have also increased. The forests around the capital Shimla are burning. Tara Devi forest on Shimla-Kalka-National Highway is completely inundated by fire. The fire has reached the road and a plume of smoke is rising all around. During the summer season, forest wealth worth crores in Himachal Pradesh gets burnt due to fire. Many animals lose their lives. There are many areas in the mountain that vehicles cannot reach. In such a situation, the forests have to suffer a lot due to fire in the summer season.

Reportedly A fire broke out at a solid waste plant in Shimla. As of now, the fire seems to be under control, but it looks like it has left a trail of destruction. The solid waste factory is located near the Tara Devi temple in Shimla. The fire engulfed the entire forest area around the plant. The fire started on April 19 and now it’s destructive in every manner.

In Himachal last year i.e. 2021, 1223 fire incidents have been reported. The incidents of arson are increasing continuously in the last few years. According to the data of the Forest Department, where 5,750 hectares of forest land was damaged in 672 incidents in the year 2015-16, 1,832 fire incidents were registered in the year 2016-17.