Shekhawat extends support to transform Delhi Assembly into heritage hub

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday extended his support for Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s initiative to transform the House into a heritage hub, calling it a significant step towards the cultural and architectural legacy of the national capital.

In a letter addressed to Gupta, Shekhawat said, “We look forward to working in close collaboration with your office to preserve this historical edifice and unlock its full cultural potential for the people of Delhi and the nation.”

Advertisement

The letter added, “The Delhi Assembly Building is a significant landmark that not only represents the rich political legacy of our nation but also stands as an enduring symbol of architectural and historical value. Your proposal to develop the campus as a vibrant heritage hub is both timely and appropriate.”

Advertisement

This communication followed a meeting between both leaders on June 3 in which Gupta discussed the ongoing developmental initiatives and sought the Ministry’s cooperation in transforming the Assembly campus into a nationally recognized heritage site.

Noteworthy, on May 13, the Speaker had written to Shekhawat proposing the development of the Delhi Assembly Building—an iconic structure constructed in 1912—as a heritage hub.

The letter also included a request for the Ministry’s support in preparing a comprehensive project report for the same

The Culture Minister has assured all possible assistance from the Ministry and is expected to visit the Delhi Assembly shortly, along with senior officials, to assess the project and provide the necessary support to realize this visionary initiative.