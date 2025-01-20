Security checks intensified by CISF at metro stations ahead of R-Day

In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on January 26, the security checks for passengers have been further intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) across the metro stations till January 27, a DMRC spokesperson said on Monday.

“This might result in queues at some metro stations especially during peak hours till this period,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks.

Advertisement