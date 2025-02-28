Second CAG report exposes Kejriwal’s ‘health revolution’: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for exposing the failures of the previous Arvind Kejriwal government’s health system through the second CAG report.

Sachdeva pointed out that the Delhi BJP has been alleging that the Kejriwal government not only failed to establish Mohalla Clinics but also brought shame to the national capital by distributing fake medicines in the hospitals.

He said the CAG report tabled on Friday has made it clear that AAP merely hyped the concept of Mohalla Clinics without substance.

In the last 10 years, there has been a shortage of beds in Delhi hospitals, but the basic facilities in state government hospitals are severely lacking, whether it is Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, or Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, he added.

The Delhi BJP chief also pointed out that out of a total of 27 hospitals under the Delhi government, 14 do not have ICU services, yet the previous government used to claim about bringing a health revolution.

He added that the previous ruling dispensation was aware that once the CAG report is tabled in the Assembly, they would have no evidence to cover up their false claims.

The number of ambulances has been consistently declined, and even life-saving rabies injections are unavailable in these hospitals, he added.

According to Sachdeva, after studying the entire CAG report and the reports that are yet to come forward, it would not be an exaggeration to say that even the next five years will fall short for Kejriwal and his party to account for their ten years of alleged corruption.