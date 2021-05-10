South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be roping its ten schools where vaccination for people aged 18-44 years against Covid-19 will be conducted. The facilities are in the final stage of approval and will be operational from early next week, officials told The Statesman.

The officials said that the sites will have multiple centres where the Covid-19 vaccination drive would take place.

“We are in the final stage. Modalities have been worked out for the proposals to covert schools into vaccination centres. We are just waiting for the approval from the ministry,” a top official from the civic body said.

The third leg of Covid-19 vaccination which aims to inoculate the young population of the country was flagged off on May 1 with two corporate hospitals initiating the immunisation drive in the national capital.

However, the Delhi government officially started inoculating the subgroup(18-44 years) from May 3 only citing scarcity of vaccine doses and delay in their procurement.

The official also gave similar reasons for the delay in starting the vaccination drive by the civic body.

The current phase of vaccination is mired with a great shortage of vaccine doses in the country. Besides, the people have been raising issues in booking their slots with the CoWIN application.

The Delhi government has started vaccination for the 18-44 age group at 100 sites, with an assurance to ramp it up to 300 gradually.