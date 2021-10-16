Schools to reopen for 8, 11 standard students from Oct 21 as COVID infection declines in Odisha

With COVID-19 trajectory showing a downward trend, the Odisha government has decided to restart the physical classes for students of 8th and 11th standards from 21 October.

Classroom teaching for students of classes 9 and 12 has already been resumed in the state with strict adherence to health safety guidelines.

“The COVID situation has been improving in the state. We will resume classroom teaching for students of classes 8 and 11 from October 21. A notification will be issued soon,” School and Mass Education Minister Samir Rajan Dash said on Friday.

No decision has been taken for reopening of schools for students from class 1 to class 7, he said.

Schools remained closed from October 9 on the occasion of Durga Puja and Kumar Purnima and will reopen on October 21.