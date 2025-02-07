St Stephen’s College, 2 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats via email

St Stephen’s College along with two schools — one each in Delhi and Noida — received bomb related threats through an email on Friday morning.

According to Delhi Police, the college received the bomb threat at 7:42 am and bomb disposal teams were rushed to locations, which were carrying out search operations of the premises of the educational institutions.

Earlier in the morning, two schools in Delhi and Noida received bomb threats via email. According to the cops, Ahlcon International School in Delhi and Shiv Nadar School in Noida received the bomb threat email.

The bomb and dog squads have reached the spot. The standard operating procedure is being followed, and the police have started the investigation.