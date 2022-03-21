Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Sawant chosen as BJP legislature party leader

Sawant chosen as BJP legislature party leader

Caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is on track to continue as Chief Minister of the state, even as the BJP MLAs are scheduled to stake claim to form the next government in Goa later on Monday

IANS | Panaji | March 21, 2022 7:11 pm

Goa Assembly,

Pramod Sawant (Photo: Twitter)

Caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is on track to continue as Chief Minister of the state, even as the BJP MLAs are scheduled to stake claim to form the next government in Goa later on Monday. Sawant, 48, has held the post of Chief Minister from 2019-2022.

Sawant’s candidature was endorsed at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 20-member legislature party in the presence of Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, an emissary of the BJP’s central parliamentary board and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the party’s in-charge of poll-related affairs.

Tomar made the formal announcement of Pramod Sawant’s appointment as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

The BJP won 20 out of the 40 assembly seasts which went to polls on February 14. Although the party is just one MLA short of majority, it has received five letters of support from three independent MLAs and from the two-member Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Govt formation in Goa delayed because of lack of shubh mahurat: BJP MLA
PM Modi hold talks with BJP top leaders to discuss govt formation in 4 states
Goa Chief Minister's name to be announced today post BJP's Legislative party meet