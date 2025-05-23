Sanjay Singh shamed Indians by calling PM Sindoor ka Saudagar: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that it is deeply regrettable that political parties like the AAP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), at the behest of their Congress-led leadership, are spreading lies and confusion about Operation Sindoor, a decisive strike against terrorism, and are disturbing the national atmosphere.

Responding to AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s statement calling the PM “Sindoor ka Saudagar”, Sachdeva said by comparing Operation Sindoor with a film, the AAP MP has insulted every Indian.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief stated that during the eleven years of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly proven his commitment to crushing terrorism and separatism and under his leadership; terrorist incidents in the country have significantly declined.

Advertisement

The BJP leader further added that although terrorists managed to execute the Pahalgam attack last month, the Modi government and 140 crore Indians are united in striking back against the terrorists and their Pakistani handlers while some Opposition political parties are engaged in blame games to boost Pakistan’s morale.

Sachdeva asserted that the nation clearly sees how political figures like Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Pawan Khera are delivering statements that sound as if they are written by Pakistan’s general and his team.

The BJP leader said India is a democratic nation where political differences are natural but when it comes to national security and pride, leaders across the spectrum – from Sharad Pawar and Shashi Tharoor to Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi – have stood with the Indian government.

He called it unfortunate that some factions of the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, and Uddhav’s Shiv Sena are bringing disgrace to the people of India.

“By using words like ‘Sindoor ka Saudagar’ for the Prime Minister today,” Sachdeva said, “Sanjay Singh has once again embarrassed the nation, just as Arvind Kejriwal did in 2016 by demanding proof of the surgical strike.”