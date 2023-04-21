Sand art on invisible learning gaps in children

Padmashri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a stunning piece of art at the Niladree Beach, in Puri, Odisha to create awareness on invisible learning gaps in children, flagging off the movement launched by P&G Shiksha to make the invisible gap visible. P&G Shiksha is endeavoring to do this by spotlighting the story of Bindiya in its new campaign – ‘Bridging Invisible Learning Gaps’. The campaign highlights ‘Invisible Gaps’ that are impacting children in the country as indicated by the National Achievement Survey, 2021, where their current learning levels are not at par with expected grade learning level, causing many children to eventually drop out of schools or have a degree which does not help them in achieving their aspirations. Sudarshan Pattnaik has skillfully crafted this sand art depicting a little school girl hiding behind a bag and benches which prospects the unvoiced hidden impact of learning gaps on a child’s confidence levels. This also brings to life one of the manifestations of the learning gap, when the children try to hide away with fear of not knowing answers in class.