Sachdeva slams AAP for failing to promote women’s safety awareness in 11 years

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the party has failed to spread awareness to prevent crimes against women during its 11 years in power.

He alleged that AAP had politicized the tragic 2012 Nirbhaya case and continues to exploit crimes against young girls for political gain.

Responding to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, Sachdeva said, “Heinous crimes against innocent victims are deplorable and must never happen, but reducing them to mere law and order issues is an act of political cunningness. Those who commit such crimes not only have criminal tendencies but also a perverse mentality.”

Sachdeva emphasized the need for widespread social awareness campaigns to awaken public consciousness against such criminals. He added that while the police have generally taken strict action in such cases, including the recent Nehru Vihar incident, prevention through public education remains crucial.

He further stressed the importance of instilling fear of consequences among potential offenders.

Expressing deep anguish over the alleged assault of a girl from a minority community in North East Delhi’s Nehru Vihar, he noted with concern that the accused also belongs to the same community and resides in the same neighborhood. He confirmed that the police have identified the suspect and assured the public that he would be arrested soon.

Sachdeva also questioned former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, asking why, despite recurring crimes against women, the AAP government has never initiated a single awareness campaign in the past 11 years that could help prevent such acts.

He concluded by criticizing the heads of the Delhi Commission for Women and the Child Rights Commission, stating that while they frequently comment on national issues from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, they have failed to launch any meaningful campaign to reform societal attitudes towards girls and women.