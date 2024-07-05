Sachdeva rejects Delhi govt’s claims over flood control, alleges that people given false assurances

Dismissing claims made by the Delhi government over flood control and being prepared for the situation, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at the ruling dispensation in the city and its Irrigation and Flood Control department, saying what happened during the first rains of the season this year exposed their cleaning of drains and preparation for the monsoons.

Sachdeva further said the people of the city are stunned, alleging that they are being served falsehood for the third time. He claimed that the present assurance given by the Delhi government on flood control measures were hollow, as previously too the AAP government had failed as it could not provide water as promised and the city faced a severe crisis. The AAP government also made grand claims about cleaning of drains to ensure a smooth sewage and water drainage system, which he claimed had failed miserably on June 28 during the first rain in the city.

He further said that due to recent experiences, the people of Delhi are astonished by the AAP minister’s flood control claims, questioning how a government that makes promises about water supply in summer and cleaning of drains during monsoon can serve such fresh claims to the public for the third time.

On Thursday, Sachdeva had alleged that due to long-standing neglect by the Delhi government and the apathy of the Public Works Department, since the onset of the monsoon, the plight of the roads in Delhi’s unauthorized colonies has turned the lives of their residents into a nightmare.

Sacheva, mentioning about cave-ins at Sangam Vihar, had demanded an explanation from the Delhi government on how the roads constructed during the recent Lok Sabha elections could deteriorate to such an extent in just one or two rains.

Not only have roads caved in at dozens of spots but the asphalt on top of the roads has also been washed away, the BJP leader claimed further.