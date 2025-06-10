Sachdeva lauds PM Modi’s ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ mantra; slams AAP for blocking central schemes

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country a new governance mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, and Transform,’ which is opening new dimensions of development for the entire nation.

Sachdeva hailed the works done by the central government during the past 11 years, and added that the PM Modi-led dispensation has practiced positive politics by delivering hundreds of development schemes to the country.

He slammed the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, alleging that it practiced negative politics by obstructing the implementation of central schemes.

The BJP leader said that despite all of Kejriwal’s alleged negativity, the centre built great roads for the national capital and also gave electric buses under the FAME scheme, while also during the pandemic, it was the Modi government which took care of the national capital.

He mentioned that the centre also created the Central Vista, Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhumi, War Memorial, Kartavyapath, Prime Minister Museum, Rapid Rail, Tunnels and an extensive highway network, for the people of the national capital.

Sachdeva said that the Modi government, working with social sensitivity and firm determination, has become the government responsible for unprecedented scientific progress, as evidenced by the Chandrayaan mission; economic growth, with India now among the world’s top five economies.

He also said that the central government led by PM Modi took the significant decision to revoke Article 370 in the national interest, it also took major decisions like introducing the new Wakf law and banning triple talaq to improve the lives of minorities, especially women.

Meanwhile, speaking of the BJP government in Delhi, he said that it recently completed its 100 successful days of good governance and rapid implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He mentioned that the new dispensation has now opened the doors for the national capital’s residents to benefit from all central government schemes, and the city is now heading towards a developed Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.