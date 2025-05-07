Sachdeva lauds armed forces on Operation Sindoor for attacking terrorists without harming civilians

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Armed Forces, the Union government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that it exemplifies the extraordinary courage of the country’s armed forces, who destroyed the pre-identified terrorist bases without causing harm to any civilians.

Sachdeva claimed that 1.4 billion Indians had been eagerly awaiting a military response to cross-border terrorism for the past two weeks.

Advertisement

He said India’s brave soldiers have fulfilled people’s expectations under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Sachdeva said that the decisive strike on terrorism has revived memories of the surgical strike and air strike against Pakistan-based terrorists in 2016 and 2019.

He said all Delhi BJP workers express their gratitude to the defence forces and assure the soldiers that the entire nation stands firmly with them.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said she will not let any woman’s ‘sindoor’ be wiped off, and if someone does it, then the person will be tracked and punished.

She said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a tribute to the 26 innocent people killed in the Pahalgam attack.

“Salute to the brave soldiers of the country, Salute to the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Gupta stated.