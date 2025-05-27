Sachdeva calls on new district presidents of Delhi BJP to contribute to ‘Developed Delhi’

The first meeting of the 14 newly-elected district presidents of the Delhi BJP was held here under the leadership of state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, who emphasized the mission to build a ‘Developed Delhi’ in line with the vision of ‘Developed India’.

He said this is going to be a significant week as not only it marks 11 years of achievements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government but also 100 successful days of service by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led government in Delhi.

While addressing the party leaders, Sachdeva stressed that the newly-formed district- and block-level teams must contribute to the cause of making Delhi a developed capital city in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He dwelt on the upcoming “Sankalp Se Siddhi” (From Resolution to Accomplishment) programs, which will run over the next two weeks to celebrate 11 years of the Modi government, and stressed the importance of implementing these programs from the state level down to the block level.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gupta briefed the district presidents about her 100-day work and invited suggestions for the improvement and development of Delhi.

She also informed them about the reforms done in Delhi so far by her government’s administration.

Gupta, while holding discussions with the Delhi BJP district presidents, sought their suggestions for further development of the national capital.

The meeting was also addressed by Delhi BJP Co-in-charge Dr. Alka Gurjar, Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana, and General Secretary Vishnu Mittal.

They extended their greetings to all 14 new district presidents and 105 state council members, expressing hope that the Delhi organization and government would work with full enthusiasm to realize PM Modi’s vision of a “Developed India.”