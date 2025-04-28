Sachdeva accuses AAP of indulging in petty politics over fire incident

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said it is extremely unfortunate that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been engaging in petty political commentary since Sunday over the fire incident in Bawana assembly’s slum cluster.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, the cluster was an entirely informal settlement, and due to strong winds, the fire spread rapidly, destroying nearly 800 makeshift huts and tragically claiming the lives of two innocent children.

He said that the BJP stands in solidarity with the slum dwellers in their time of grief and immediately focused on organizing relief efforts.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally monitoring the situation and ensuring that all affected families receive timely aid and rehabilitation, he said.

Delhi BJP general secretary and MP from North West Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia, and Delhi Government Minister and MLA from Bawana, Ravindra Indraj Singh, on Monday visited the fire-affected residents of the slum area in Sector 17, Rohini, which falls within Bawana assembly constituency.

They were accompanied by the regional SDM, officials from the Municipal Corporation, and the Slum Department.

The leaders instructed all relevant officials to ensure proper rehabilitation for all affected individuals.

Both Chandolia and Singh stated that the horrific fire tragedy in Bawana-Rohini has deeply saddened them.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva pointed out that while local BJP leaders and workers in Bawana were actively reaching out with aid to support the slum dwellers, AAP leaders were attempting to worsen the situation by making inflammatory statements, including false claims on social media that “many children died.”

“The BJP family expresses heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi Government is providing every possible assistance to the affected families, and the concerned SDM had reached the site immediately to coordinate relief efforts.

Mobile toilets, medical assistance, and food supplies have been arranged at the site.

Regarding the displaced families, Sachdeva said they are being shifted to temporary shelters set up in nearby schools, where all their needs are being taken care of.