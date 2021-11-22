Rs100/kg tomato, Incessant rains increase vegetable rates in Karnataka

The price of vegetables has risen in Karnataka as a result of the continuous rains, particularly in Bengaluru, where the price of tomatoes has nearly reached Rs 100 per kg.

Vegetables were not arriving in adequate quantities in marketplaces due to the rains, resulting in a sharp increase in pricing.

Rain has been falling steadily in the state for the past 15 days.

Farm vegetable crops have been flooded, and the majority of them have died.

Tomatoes cost between Rs 100 to Rs 110, while onions cost between Rs 40 to Rs 60. Chow chow, bottle guard, and radish, which used to cost between Rs 15 to Rs 30, now cost between Rs 30 to Rs 60.

Potato is sold for Rs 30 to Rs 50. If the rains continue, tomato prices will touch Rs 150, according to traders.

Beans are priced at Rs 72, brinjal white at Rs 99, capsicum Rs 130 and peas Rs 220 per kg, leaving the common man gasping.

Meanwhile, farmers who could manage to reap vegetables especially, tomatoes, have hit a jackpot.

A 15 kg box of tomatoes is fetching Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

(With IANS inputs)