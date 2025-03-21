Rise of 0.5 particulate matter linked with increase in heart attack cases: Study

A rise of 0.5 particulate matter is linked with an increase in heart attack cases, said a study by Safdarjung Hospital.

“At our centre, we conducted a study showing that a rise of 0.5 in particulate matter over the preceding week is linked to an increase in heart attack cases. There is significant ongoing research in the country focused on this issue. However, the key now is to collaborate and explore effective solutions, including finding ways to prevent air pollution and, in turn, improve cardiovascular health,” said Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent, VMMC & Safdarjung, Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisement

He was speaking on the first day of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ Summit organised by ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR, under the aegis of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Advertisement

Particulate Matter 2.5 has the ability to enter the bloodstream and can transform cholesterol in the body into oxidised cholesterol, which can lead to plaque ruptures, a condition that may trigger acute heart attacks, said Dr. Bansal.

Delivering the welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “The Illness to Wellness campaign was launched in 2014, it has gained significant traction over the past decade and has raised awareness and disseminated information on a host of targeted health topics.

“Moving forward, we have identified key focus areas that are likely to benefit the individuals and the society, these include, sanitation and hygiene, promoting gut health, using technology to spread awareness about preventive healthcare, addressing the challenges of air pollution, and increasing collaboration between agencies that have done excellent work in disseminating information on health-related issues,” Rajput said.