Riding with aim of ‘Vote for Modi, Vote for Nation’, Bullet Rani reaches Delhi

The Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha on Thursday welcomed Raj Lakshmi, popularly known as ‘Bullet Rani’, at the party headquarters here.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, she had commenced her journey on February 12 by her Royal Enfield Bullet bike from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai with the resolve of ‘Vote for Modi’ and covered a distance of 21,000 kilometers across 15 states, concluding her journey by reaching Delhi on the 65th day today.

Addressing a press conference, ‘Bullet Rani’ said the journey started with the slogan ‘Vote for Modi, Vote for Nation’ has concluded today, and the welcome given by Delhi BJP has relieved the fatigue of the 21,000-kilometer journey.

Advertisement

She said the future of the country is secure in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to all voters to come out of their homes and vote for the Prime Minister for a bright future of the country.

Raj Lakshmi expressed confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

She said according to her personal calculation, the BJP will get more than 40 Lok Sabha seats in South India.