Remember those who committed biggest scam: Rahul’s last-minute appeal to Delhi voters

With the assembly elections in Delhi underway on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, appealed to the voters to remember those who committed the “biggest scam” in the national capital. Though he didn’t name anyone, he was apparently reffering to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) embroiled in the alleged liquor scam.

The Congress leader, who campaigned extensively for his party’s candidates, wrote in a post on X, “My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi, I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Every vote you give to Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution, and put Delhi back on the path of progress.”

Advertisement

In an apparent reference to the alleged liquor scam, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads… Those who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Gandhi had slammed AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal stating that he had said he would clean politics, but the biggest liquor scam happened in Delhi.

“Kejriwal calls himself honest. The one who is dishonest gives himself a certificate. You came and said ‘I will do politics of honesty’, but you have committed the biggest liquor scam – this is the truth,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the former Congress president has exercised his franchise at a polling station at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital.