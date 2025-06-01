Relocation of Madrasi Camp slum dwellers based on HC orders: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday stated that the relocation of slum dwellers from the Barapullah Madrasi Camp to flats in Narela is not a routine administrative removal of a slum settlement but is based on a Delhi High Court order concerning the removal of slums built on a drain.

Sachdeva said the BJP still stands by its policy of “jahan jhuggi wahin makan” but the slum settlement of the Madrasi Camp on the Barapullah drain had, for years, prevented proper cleaning of the drain.

He said this had become a major cause of waterlogging in several kilometers of the surrounding area during the monsoon season.

The state unit chief of the saffron party said the order to remove the Barapullah Madrasi Camp was actually issued during the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule, and the same was challenged by the slum dwellers in Court, but their plea had been rejected, and prioritizing the cleaning of the Barapullah drain, the court issued a removal order for June 1.

Sachdeva lamented that the same AAP leaders which had earlier issued removal orders through the PWD are now trying to provoke slum cluster residents.

He said it is the BJP government’s sensitive and humane policy that, although the Court ordered the removal of the Camp, the dispensation provided them with alternative flats and a better life instead of simply displacing them.

The Delhi BJP chief further hit out at AAP leaders, stating that rather than indulging in hollow statements, they should answer why their government never provided better rehabilitation to a single slum community, even though they allegedly treated them as vote banks.