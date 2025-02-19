Rekha Gupta all set to take charge as Delhi’s bew CM; leaders extend congratulations

Leaders across party lines on Wednesday congratulated Rekha Gupta on being named Delhi’s new Chief Minister.

Delhi’s caretaker CM and AAP leader Atishi said, “I congratulate Rekha Gupta on becoming the CM… I hope that the BJP will fulfill all the promises they have made to the people of Delhi.”

“I would like to say on behalf of AAP that our party is always ready to extend support to the BJP for developmental work here. She will be the fourth female CM of Delhi, and it is encouraging to see women stepping into politics with great enthusiasm,” she told a news agency.

Former minister and BJP leader Kailash Gahlot said, “Hearty congratulations to her and the people of Delhi. I have full confidence that under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, she will do amazing work. I don’t think there has been any discussion regarding the Deputy CM. Tomorrow, the CM and ministers will take the oath.”

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra also congratulated Gupta, stating, “PM Modi not only speaks about women’s empowerment, but he acts on it too. She has been elected as the leader of the party.”

AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai also congratulated Gupta, saying, “The wait of the people of Delhi has ended today. I extend my congratulations to the new Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta.”