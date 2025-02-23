Regularisation of 12000 MCD employees: BJP calls AAP’s announcement pure deception

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Sardar

Raja Iqbal Singh and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor

alleged that AAP’s announcement of regularisation of 12,000 temporary

municipal employees is pure deception.

The BJP leaders have stated that despite being in power in both the

government and the municipal corporation, Atishi and AAP leaders have

betrayed the employees of the civic body. Now, even after moving to

the Opposition in the Delhi government, she is trying to deceive

employees on the issue of service regularisation.

They claimed that both the temporary and regular municipal employees

are well aware that AAP leaders only mislead them as a few months ago

the announcement of regularising substitute employees was made but no

benefits have reached them to date.

Raja Iqbal, hitting out at Atishi, said that the announcement that a

preamble proposal to regularize 12,000 employees would be passed in

the corporation’s general house meeting on February 25, is nothing but

a deception, especially for the sanitation workers.

He added that although she has served as a minister and CM in the

Delhi government, and is well aware that before preparing the employee

regularization preamble, the approval of the Municipal Commissioner

and the Finance Department is mandatory, and claimed that no such

approval had been sought until February 23.

Singh pointed out that the CAG report to be presented on February 25

would put AAP leaders in the dock and questions will also be raised on

AAP’s majority in the municipal house.

Kapoor mentioned that AAP leaders are not serious about regularizing

municipal employees, claiming that this is evident from the fact that

in 2022, the then three municipal corporations passed the preamble

proposal to regularize about 7,200 temporary employees with all

administrative approvals.

However, after its majority in the 2022 municipal elections, the AAP

government has only regularized around 3,400 employees in the past two

years, while the remaining 3,800 files have been put on hold with

objections.

According to the BJP leaders, the AAP is now losing its majority in

the municipal corporation, and whenever the BJP comes back to power in

the corporation, it will regularize all temporary employees while

following proper administrative procedures.