Regularisation of 12000 MCD employees: BJP calls AAP’s announcement pure deception

BJP govt’s agenda is to transform Delhi into a ‘developed’ national capital: Sachdeva
The BJP leader asserted that the government's focus is on the completion of the long pending works in the city.
Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation SardarRaja Iqbal Singh and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapooralleged that AAP’s announcement of regularisation of 12,000 temporarymunicipal employees is pure deception.
Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Sardar
Raja Iqbal Singh and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor
alleged that AAP’s announcement of regularisation of 12,000 temporary
municipal employees is pure deception.
The BJP leaders have stated that despite being in power in both the
government and the municipal corporation, Atishi and AAP leaders have
betrayed the employees of the civic body. Now, even after moving to
the Opposition in the Delhi government, she is trying to deceive
employees on the issue of service regularisation.
Advertisement
They claimed that both the temporary and regular municipal employees
are well aware that AAP leaders only mislead them as a few months ago
the announcement of regularising substitute employees was made but no
benefits have reached them to date.
Advertisement
Raja Iqbal, hitting out at Atishi, said that the announcement that a
preamble proposal to regularize 12,000 employees would be passed in
the corporation’s general house meeting on February 25, is nothing but
a deception, especially for the sanitation workers.
He added that although she has served as a minister and CM in the
Delhi government, and is well aware that before preparing the employee
regularization preamble, the approval of the Municipal Commissioner
and the Finance Department is mandatory, and claimed that no such
approval had been sought until February 23.
Singh pointed out that the CAG report to be presented on February 25
would put AAP leaders in the dock and questions will also be raised on
AAP’s majority in the municipal house.
Kapoor mentioned that AAP leaders are not serious about regularizing
municipal employees, claiming that this is evident from the fact that
in 2022, the then three municipal corporations passed the preamble
proposal to regularize about 7,200 temporary employees with all
administrative approvals.
However, after its majority in the 2022 municipal elections, the AAP
government has only regularized around 3,400 employees in the past two
years, while the remaining 3,800 files have been put on hold with
objections.
According to the BJP leaders, the AAP is now losing its majority in
the municipal corporation, and whenever the BJP comes back to power in
the corporation, it will regularize all temporary employees while
following proper administrative procedures.
Advertisement