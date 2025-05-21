Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in creating modern India will always be remembered: IYC chief

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his martyrdom day, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday organized a blood donation camp at the party headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi’s vision and values are with the workers of the youth wing.

Gandhi, who became the prime minister at the age of 40, worked towards laying the foundation of modern India, and is also called the architect of Digital India and the father of information technology and telecommunication revolution.

Chib said Rajiv Ji was the son of India, and with his strong determination, he increased the honor of the motherland, and will remain alive in the development, progress, unity, integrity of this country, as well as in peoples’ hearts.

Many senior leaders of the Congress party, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, Delhi unit chief Devendra Yadav, Qazi Nizamuddin, Pawan Khera, MP Deepender Hooda, Saral Patel, Subhashni Yadav, AICC Secretary and others were also present on the occasion.

Chib said it was Gandhi’s initiative that a better telecommunication network was established, which then spread from cities to villages, so that the people of the village could also connect with the country and the world in terms of communication.

The IYC chief stated that in the eyes of Gandhi, who was a young PM, had taken the initiative to make the youth of 18 years of age more responsible and empowered towards the country by giving them the right to vote.

He mentioned that it was Rajiv ji who believed that industries cannot develop without the help of science and technology, and in this sequence, he worked towards bringing computer revolution in the country.

Chib also said that Gandhi was the man behind strengthening the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

It was Gandhi, who believed that till the Panchayati Raj system is not strong, democracy cannot reach the grassroots level, the IYC chief added.

He believed that the social and economic status of women should be strong, leaving his mark on big decisions like foreign policy, defense policy, economic reforms, women and youth empowerment as well as strengthening the roots of democracy.

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) distributed mobile phones to meritorious students in Delhi, honoring Gandhi’s vision for an IT-empowered India.

NSUI also gave phones to underprivileged students to empower them in the academic journey through digital inclusion, keeping alive the visionary legacy of Rajiv Gandhi, who believed “India cannot afford to lag behind in the IT revolution”.

Speaking on the occasion, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “Rajiv Gandhi ji laid the foundation of India’s IT revolution with unmatched foresight. Today, as education and technology go hand in hand, it is our moral responsibility to ensure that no student is left behind due to lack of digital access.”