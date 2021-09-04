Rajasthan teams up with Incredible India to promote tourism

Rajasthan’s Department of Tourism has collaborated with Incredible India, the Official Tourism handle of the Government of India to promote tourism in the state.

This is a first of its kind collaboration to promote a state at large and reach out to the maximum possible target group. This collaboration focuses on domestic tourism and aims to bring people closer to various aspects of the state of Rajasthan.

Incredible India uploaded its first collaborative post on September 3, 2021, highlighting the scenic destinations in this majestic state of Rajasthan. This post attempts to showcase the Monsoon destinations of South Rajasthan, like Udaipur, Banswara, Mount Abu etc.

Nishant Jain, IAS, Director, Rajasthan Tourism said, “Rajasthan Tourism always looks forward to taking many more initiatives apart from such collaborations to promote tourism in the state.”

The collaborative posts will be around different aspects of the state like lesser-known destinations, spiritual journeys/circuits, Rajasthani cuisine, Rajasthani dance forms, etc. Various aspects related to the culture will be given more importance.