Rain lashes Delhi for second consecutive

Heavy rain lashed the national capital for the second consecutive day, resulting in traffic congestion and waterlogging at many areas throughout the day on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the capital witnessed 8.9 mm rainfall. The MeT Department has further predicted heavy rainfall over Delhi for the next two days.

Due to heavy downpour, the city faced a flood like situation, affecting the movement of traffic as well as commuters during the day.

The basement area of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital area continued to remain flooded on Saturday, a day after heavy rains lashed the city.

Following rains, traffic congestion was reported at ITO and various other places in central Delhi.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius on Saturday while the maximum temperature stood at 35.6 degree Celsius.

The Air quality Index (AQI) of the city was in moderate condition with a reading of 82 at 6:20 pm.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 150 ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, 151 to 200 ‘unhealthy’, 201 to 300 very unhealthy and above 300 falls under the hazardous category.

On Friday, the city received 228.1 mm of rainfall which broke the record of highest single-day rainfall in 88 years.