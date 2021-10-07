Follow Us:
IT raids at my sisters’ houses, companies ‘Politically motivated’, says Pawar

“Income Tax department conducted raids at houses and companies of my three sisters. I don’t know the reason behind it but these are ‘politically motivated’ raids. They are doing a low-level of politics. I feel bad,” he stated.

SNS | New Delhi | October 7, 2021 4:00 pm

ajit pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Income Tax department

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. (Photo: IANS)

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on Thursday said that the raids conducted by the Income Tax department at the houses and companies of his three sisters were ‘politically motivated’.

Condemning the raids, Pawar called them ‘politically motivated’.

(With ANI inputs)

