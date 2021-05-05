As the government commences the third leg of mass vaccination against Covid-19, a major private hospital said that it will initiate a large-scale vaccination drive in a facility that is probably, the largest in the country so far.

The BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital announced on Tuesday of opening one of the largest vaccination facilities with a capacity of up to 10,000 inoculations in a day.

The hospital has set up a large facility at the Radha Soami Satsang ground and told the media that it is in the process to augment its capacity to administer up to 10,000 vaccines per day.

The hospital said that the facility is spread out in a large area and the patient flows have been organized in a manner that ensures full social distancing with covid norms being followed at all times.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman & MD, Max Healthcare said, “I am happy to share that our team has been able to set up this facility in just about 48 hours with complete support from members of RSSB, Pusa Road. We have so far tested over 1.3L patients, treated over 30000 patients as in-patients in our hospitals and have so far vaccinated over 1.4L individuals. We will scale up vaccinations in the coming days and try and reach out to as many people as possible.”

The hospital said that one can avail a jab at the facility by booking an appointment at the CoWIN portal.

“All those above the age of 18 years will need to book an appointment for the vaccination by pre-registering on the CoWIN app (www.cowin.gov.in) and then visit the vaccination centre at the appointed time. Doctors will also be available for an, if required. Onsite registration or walk-in facility will not be available,” the hospital stated.