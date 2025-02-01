Purvanchali rights activist Akash Sharma and BJP’s Dimple Sharma join AAP ahead of polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that Akash Sharma, director of the ‘Apna Purvanchal’ organisation, and Dimple Sharma, BJP’s women block development president from Rajendra Nagar, have joined the party, adding to its growing family.

Rajendra Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak welcomed the new members in the party fold and informed that both personalities, now part of AAP along with their respective teams, will boost the party’s prospects in the upcoming assembly elections.

Advertisement

In his address on the occasion, Pathak stated that Mr Sharma has been fighting for the rights of the Purvanchal community in Delhi-NCR, ensuring they receive justice, and expressed confidence that his inclusion in the party will further strengthen the organisation.

Advertisement

Pathak claimed that strong leaders from Delhi are joining the AAP family, which is continuously growing.

Sharma alleged that the Purvanchal community has been subjected to exploitation for centuries. However, after analysis, he found that it is the AAP government truly truly works for the Purvanchal community and their children’s future.

He cited several reasons in support of his claims, including the AAP’s provision of essential public services such as free electricity, water, education, healthcare, and free bus travel for women and others.

Sharma criticised the BJP for allegedly deceiving the Purvanchal community. He pointed out that before elections, the BJP organised a ‘Purvanchal Samman March,’ which raised hopes of the community receiving their due rights, but ultimately gave only three seats to Purvanchal candidates.

He further said, “The BJP considers Purvanchal residents merely as labourers. This is why Purvanchal residents no longer trust the BJP. Today, I, along with my entire team, am joining AAP, and I will work with utmost dedication to ensure justice, rights, and security for the Purvanchal community,” he added.

Criticising the BJP, Dimple Sharma alleged that it does not respect women and that its leaders lack basic manners.

“Everyone in the BJP speaks rudely. In contrast, AAP values and respects women. The party has launched several schemes for women’s welfare, including free bus travel. I will dedicate myself completely to working for AAP,” she added.