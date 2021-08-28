Punjab DGP directs for effective action against anyone disturbing peace and communal harmony in state

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta on Saturday directed all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to launch preventive, precautionary and operational security measures to ensure peace and communal harmony in the State.

“Although a lot of good work is being done by most of police chiefs at their concerned districts, intelligent and smart policing which involves use of technology and tradecraft needs to be implemented at the ground level,” said DGP Dinkar Gupta, while addressing a state-level crime review meeting at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) campus.

The meeting took place at a time when the state has been witnessing huge influx of Grenades and RDX laden tiffin boxes besides recovery of other arms and ammunition, signalling major attempts being made by anti-national elements to disturb peace and communal harmony in the border state.

The DGP gave instructions to officers to not let anyone take law in their hands and if any person found indulged in any violent activities should be dealt with firmly and criminal cases should be registered immediately. He also warned lumpen elements and miscreants trying to disturb law and order situation in the state that they were likely to face issues while getting police clearance certificate or passport verification and character antecedent checks if they were found indulging in criminal and destructive activities.

With festival season also around the corner, Gupta directed the CPs and SSPs to keep vigil at all the sensitive places. He also asked district police chiefs to hold meetings with members of society to make them aware about the tiffin bomb and other threats, so that they can further aware devotees to remain alert by making announcements on speakers.

Gupta also advised them to use public address system at various public places like bus stands and railway stations to alert the public and inform them to report by dialling 112 or 181, if they found anything suspicious.