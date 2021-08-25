Punjab crisis attempt to destabilise Capt Amarinder: Bhim Singh

Prof Bhim Singh, President of J&K National Panthers Party, on Wednesday advised the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu not to let his identity be “misused” by his advisors for issuing controversial statements on Kashmir.

In a statement, Prof. Bhim Singh hoped that in future Sidhu would not allow his advisors to make such statements that are against national interest. “Such statements issued by his assistants who have no locus standi in Punjab or India’s politics will hurt the country”. It is below Sidhu’s heroic personality, dignity and national interest.

Bhim Singh strongly condemned the remarks made by Sidhu’s assistants and said it is unfortunate that a person of the status of Sidhu, a hero of the people of India for his cricket excellence, is allowing his assistants to make such statements about J&K which can be dangerous for the security and the unity of the State and harm the national security and integration of the people of J&K with the rest of the country.

Bhim Singh described it a “conspiracy” to destabilise Capt. Amarinder Singh, chief minister, for their own vested interests. Capt. Amarinder Singh has been a great leader and has sustained all attacks and propagandas by BJP, he added.