Punjab CM tells govt staff to report at 9 a.m., remain available for public till evening office hours

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday directed all the government officers and employees in the state to reach their concerned offices by 9 a.m. and remain available for the public till the office hours in the evening.

The CM, while stressing the need of bringing transparency in the government offices, also directed all the officers and employees to deal with all the grievances of people on a priority basis.

“To ensure the availability of all the government officers and employees in the offices during official hours, administrative secretaries or department heads to conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep a vigil on the employees working under them,” said Channi.

Meanwhile, the CM also asked the department heads to keep a close watch on the activities/records at their concerned offices.