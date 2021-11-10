Punjab carpenter wins Rs 2 Cr lottery

A 34-years-old carpenter from Tripuri in Punjab’s Patiala district has won the first prize of Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper 2021 worth Rs Two Crore.

The carpenter Naresh Kumar, who on Tuesday claimed the prize, said the bumper prize came as a surprise for him and he had never imagined in his farthest dreams that one day he would win such a big prize.

“I don’t have any words to express gratitude to the god, who showered his blessings on me. Firstly, I will construct a new house with the prize money, which has been my dream from longtime,” Kumar said after submitting the ticket and required documents to the state lotteries department officials for encashment of the prize money.

The lotteries department officials assured the winner that the prize money will be credited to his bank account soon.