Punjab based agent nabbed for providing fake visa to Bahrain

A Punjab based agent was arrested for arranging a fake work visa to Bahrain, the IGI police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Bikramjeet Singh, has confessed to his crime.

According to the police, a person named Rakesh arrived at IGI Airport from Bahrain as a deportee on August 8. During the scrutiny of his travel documents, one work visa for Bahrain, affixed on his passport, was found to be fake. Subsequently a case was registered against the person and he was arrested.

During the interrogation, Rakesh disclosed that many friends from his village had gone abroad to earn quick money, so he also decided to go to any Arab country for better livelihood. He met with one agent namely Abhinandan who belonged to his village, he stated.

The agent promised to send him to Bahrain, in lieu of Rs 1.10 lakh. He deposited an amount of Rs 70,000 in the account number of the agent and the rest was paid in cash. The agent further arranged tickets and a Visa of Bahrain for his journey but he was deported back to Delhi due to the fake work visa.

The accused agent Abhinandan disclosed to the police about his associate Bikramjeet.

The police stated that several raids were conducted to nab Bikramjeet and he was arrested from Gurdaspur.

On sustained interrogation, the accused Bikramjeet Singh confessed to his crime and disclosed that while he was working in Bahrain, he came in touch with some people who were working as agents and used to dupe people on the pretext of sending them abroad. So, after coming to India, he started working as an agent to earn quick money.