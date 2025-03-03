Public insights to be foundation of ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the upcoming budget will be prepared after incorporating suggestions from various sections of the society.

Addressing a press conference here, she said her government will present the ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget for 2025-26 in the assembly between March 24 and 26.

The CM informed that in a bid to make the budget inclusive of all sections of the society the government will reach out to different representatives, starting from different women’s organisations on March 5.

She said that the women representatives will be called in the assembly premises for consultation on March 5, as the government will incorporate their insights into policies aimed at enhancing women’s welfare and economic opportunities.

According to Gupta, consultation will also be done with academic professionals and teachers, and following this, a meeting with Delhi’s Trade and industrial organization and various organisations will be conducted on March 6 to gather their input and prepare the work for improving Delhi.

The CM further said that BJP government MLAs and cabinet ministers have been directed to consult with farmers, slum dwellers, young people, and working individuals before incorporating their recommendations into the budget.

The government aims to prepare a budget that brings major benefits to the people of Delhi and enhances their overall well-being, she added.

Gupta also said that apart from this, the ministers and MLAs of the BJP government will reach out to the public in the coming days to understand their aspirations, and include the suggestions given by them in the budget of ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Gupta expressed her gratitude to the people of Delhi for electing her government with a historic mandate and reaffirmed her commitment to fulfilling every promise made in the ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra’.

She slammed the previous AAP government alleging that it focused on making excuses rather than delivering results.