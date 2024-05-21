Public completely ready to respond to BJP’s dictatorship: Shelly Oberoi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday asserted that the public is completely ready to respond to the “dictatorship” of BJP by their votes.

“Today, we are taking public support through signatures in Karol Bagh Market. This time, the AAP is contesting elections on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi under the INDIA bloc, while the Congress has fielded its candidates on the remaining three seats. Now the public is completely ready to respond to the dictatorship of the BJP which is going on in the entire country,” she said after launching a signature campaign under the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign in Karol Bagh Market here.

Attacking the BJP, Oberoi said, “The public has understood how the Opposition is being eliminated. How are nominations of candidates being withdrawn through intimidation in other states ? Our democracy and the Constitution are being destroyed. We are getting full support from the public. This time the public is ready to answer the jail by voting. People have understood the power of their vote that they can save their country with their vote.”

Advertisement

As part of the campaign, a poster of “I Support Kejriwal” was put up in Karol Bagh Market, on which a large number of people signed their names and expressed their support by writing messages to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the campaign, Oberoi also signed the poster.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.